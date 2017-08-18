Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Steven Wilson en France en 2018 - 23/11 23:32
Steven Wilson assurera 4 dates françaises en février/mars 2018. Elles sont détaillées à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
