Posté par Oli.
Modéré le 22/11/2017 à 17:18.
Modéré le 22/11/2017 à 17:18.
Mudhoney en live - 22/11 17:18
Mudhoney prévoit de sortir un album live intitulé LiE (Live in Europe) en vinyle et digital le 19 janvier 2018. L'an prochain le groupe fêtera ses 30 ans avec un nouvel album studio après cet enregistrement capté en 2016 lors de différents concerts à travers l'Europe. Parmi les 11 titres, on trouvera la reprise de "Editions of you" de Roxy Music. [plus d'infos]
1. Fuzz Gun '91 (Primosten, Croatia - from Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge)
2. Get Into Yours (Berlin, Germany - from Mudhoney)
3. Poisoned Water (Primosten, Croatia - from Tomorrow Hit Today)
4. The Final Course (Malmo, Sweden - from Vanishing Point)
5. What to Do With the Neutral (Malmo, Sweden - from Vanishing Point)
6. I'm Now (Malmo, Sweden - from The Lucky Ones)
7. Judgement, Rage,Retribution and Thyme (Vienna, Austria - fromMy Brother the Cow)
8. I Like It Small (Oslo, Norway - from Vanishing Point)
9. Suck You Dry (Malmo, Sweden - from Piece of Cake)
10. Editions of You (Ljubljana, Slovenia - from the "Butterfly Stroke" 7" and the March to Fuzz comp)
11. Broken Hands (Ljubljana, Slovenia - from Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge)
