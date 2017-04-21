Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 19/11/2017 à 00:37.
Modéré le 19/11/2017 à 00:37.
Des années de Cult of Luna en un jour - 19/11 00:37
Le concert de Cult of Luna donné à la Gaité lyrique et qui constitue le DVD du groupe Years in a day est dispo à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Cult of Luna
CD+DVD : Years in a day
Label : Indie Recordings
CD+DVD : Years in a day
Label : Indie Recordings
The sweep
Light chaser
Owlwood
Echoes
I: The weapon
Waiting for you
Marching to the heartbeats
Finland
Back to chapel town
And with her came the birds
Thirtyfour
Dim
Dark city, dead man
