Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 19/11/2017 à 00:05.
Modéré le 19/11/2017 à 00:05.
Phil Campbell and the ringleader - 19/11 00:05
Phil Campbell and The Bastards Sons ont partagé un premier morceau de leur futur album long format, "The age of absurdity". L'album est annoncé pour le 26 janvier via Nuclear Blast et ce "Ringleader" qui ouvre le skeud est à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons
LP : The age of absurdity
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : The age of absurdity
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (225 hits)
Ringleader
Freak show
Skin and bones
Gypsy kiss
Welcome to hell
Dark days
Dropping the needle
Step into the fire
Get on your knees
High rule
Into the dark
Silver machine (Reprise d'Hawkind avec Dave Brock)
Freak show
Skin and bones
Gypsy kiss
Welcome to hell
Dark days
Dropping the needle
Step into the fire
Get on your knees
High rule
Into the dark
Silver machine (Reprise d'Hawkind avec Dave Brock)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires