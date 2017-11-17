Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 18/11/2017 à 00:22.
Black Sabbath - 13L'homme de fer ultime - 18/11 00:22

"Iron man" de Black Sabbath dans sa version live ultime extraite de The end, c'est par ici que ça se passe. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Black Sabbath - The end
Black Sabbath
Live : The end
Label : Eagle Rock Entertainment Date de sortie : 17/11/2017
Black sabbath
Fairies wear boots
Under the sun / Every day comes and goes
After forever
Into the void
Snowblind
Band intros
War pigs
Behind the wall of sleep
Basically / N.I.B.
Hand of doom
Supernaut / Sabbath bloody sabbath / Megalomania
Rat salad / Drum solo
Iron man
Dirty women
Children of the grave
Paranoid
The angelic sessions
The wizard
Wicked world
Sweet leaf
Tomorrow's dream
Changes





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page