L'anti-foi en live de Superjoint - 18/11 00:05
"Antifaith" de Superjoint en live, c'est à la suite ! [plus d'infos]
Superjoint
LP : Caught up in the gears of application
Label : Housecore Records
LP : Caught up in the gears of application
Label : Housecore Records
Today and tomorrow
Burning the blanket
Ruin you
Caught up in the gears of the application
Sociopathic herd delusion
Circling the drain
Clickbait
Asshole
Mutts bite too
Rigging the fight
Receiving no answer to the knock
