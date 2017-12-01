Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 15/11/2017 à 22:02.
glassjaw_everything.jpgGlassjaw le 1er décembre ? - 15/11 22:02

Le nouvel effort studio de Glassjaw sortirait le 1er décembre et répondrait au doux nom de Material control. [plus d'infos]

Glassjaw
EP : Material control
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
New white extremity
Shira
Citizen
Golgotha
Strange hours
Bastille day
Pompeii
Bibleland 6
Closer
My conscience weighs a ton
Material control
Cut and run

