Mains en l'air, Prophets of Rage - 13/11 23:55
Les Prophets of Rage ont sorti ce jour un nouveau clip pour leur morceau "Hands up" tiré de leur éponyme. [plus d'infos]
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
- Caroline International: Site officiel (27 hits)
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
