Poliça s'associe au collectif berlinois s t a r g a z e pour sortir un nouvel album Music for the long emergency. Il est prévu à la sortie le 16 février 2018. Un premier morceau s'écoute sur Soundcloud avec "How is this happening".
Poliça - Music for the long emergency
s t a r g a z e, Poliça
LP : Music for the long emergency
Date de sortie : 16/02/2018
Fake like
Marrow
Speaking of ghost
Agree
Cursed
How is this happening
Music for the long emergency

