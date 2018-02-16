Posté par Mike69270.
Poliça en collaboration avec s t a r g a z e - 12/11 19:11
Poliça s'associe au collectif berlinois s t a r g a z e pour sortir un nouvel album Music for the long emergency. Il est prévu à la sortie le 16 février 2018. Un premier morceau s'écoute sur Soundcloud avec "How is this happening".
[ How is this happening: Soundcloud ] [plus d'infos]
s t a r g a z e, Poliça
LP : Music for the long emergency
Date de sortie : 16/02/2018
Fake like
Marrow
Speaking of ghost
Agree
Cursed
How is this happening
Music for the long emergency
