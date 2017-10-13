Posté par Mike69270.
Billy chez James Corden - 12/11 18:57
Lors de sa participation au talk-show américain The late late show with James Corden, Billy Corgan a interprété en live "The spaniards" de son premier album solo Ogilala. [plus d'infos]
William Patrick Corgan
LP : Ogilala
LP : Ogilala
- bmg.com: Site Officiel (30 hits)
Zowie
Processional
The spaniards
Aeronaut
The long goodbye
Half-life of an autodidact
Amarinthe
Antietam
Mandaryne
Shiloh
Archer
