Lors de sa participation au talk-show américain The late late show with James Corden, Billy Corgan a interprété en live "The spaniards" de son premier album solo Ogilala. [plus d'infos]

William Patrick Corgan - Ogilala
William Patrick Corgan
LP : Ogilala
Label : BMG Date de sortie : 13/10/2017
Zowie
Processional
The spaniards
Aeronaut
The long goodbye
Half-life of an autodidact
Amarinthe
Antietam
Mandaryne
Shiloh
Archer





