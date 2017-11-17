Infos précédentes :

Black Sabbath - 13Black Sabbath balance N.I.B. - 11/11 15:39

Extraite de The end, la captation de "N.I.B." de Black Sabbath est dans la suite de cette news. [plus d'infos]

Black Sabbath - The end
Black Sabbath
Live : The end
Label : Eagle Rock Entertainment Date de sortie : 17/11/2017
Black sabbath
Fairies wear boots
Under the sun / Every day comes and goes
After forever
Into the void
Snowblind
Band intros
War pigs
Behind the wall of sleep
Basically / N.I.B.
Hand of doom
Supernaut / Sabbath bloody sabbath / Megalomania
Rat salad / Drum solo
Iron man
Dirty women
Children of the grave
Paranoid
The angelic sessions
The wizard
Wicked world
Sweet leaf
Tomorrow's dream
Changes





