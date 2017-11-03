Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/11/2017 à 23:06.
Cannibal Corpse before streaming - 03/11 23:06
Cannibal Corpse a mis en ligne son nouvel album sorti aujourd'hui, Red before black. [plus d'infos]
Cannibal Corpse
LP : Red before black
Label : Season Of Mist
- Season Of Mist (392 hits)
Only one will die
Red before black
Code of the slashers
Shedding my human skin
Remaimed
Firestorm vengeance
Heads shoveled off
Corpus delicti
Scavenger consuming death
In the midst of ruin
Destroyed without a rrace
Hideous ichor
