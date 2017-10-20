Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 31/10/2017 à 00:12.
Modéré le 31/10/2017 à 00:12.
Du Porn en clip vendredi - 31/10 00:12
Porn sort son nouveau clip vendredi 3 novembre pour "You will be death of me ( and I will wait for you )". Le morceau est tiré de The ogre inside. [plus d'infos]
Porn
LP : The ogre inside
Label : Les Disques Rubicon
LP : The ogre inside
Label : Les Disques Rubicon
- disquesrubicon: Facebook (22 hits)
Sunset of cruelty
She holds my will
Nothing but the blood
May be the last time
Close the window
Death does not last forever
Heavy is the crown
You will be death of me ( and i will wait for you )
The ogre inside
