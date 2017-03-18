











Setliste :



Robot Boy / The Messenger / Iridescent

Roads Untraveled

Numb (Instrumental)

Shadow of the Day (with Ryan Key, also sang a verse of U2's With Or Without You in the middle of this song)

Leave Out All the Rest (with Gavin Rossdale)

Somewhere I Belong (with Takahiro "Taka" Moriuchi)

Castle of Glass (with Alanis Morissette, Adrian Young, Tom Dumont)

Rest (her own song, live debut)

Nobody Can Save Me (with Steven McKellar)

Battle Symphony (with Jon Green)

Sharp Edges (with Ilsey Juber)

Talking To Myself (with Ilsey Juber, also sang a verse of Bob Dylan's All Along the Watchtower)

Heavy (with Julia Michaels, Kiiara)

One More Light

Looking For An Answer (Original Mike Shinoda song)

Waiting For The End (with Until It Breaks verse) (with Steven McKellar, Sydney Sierota)

Crawling (with Zedd, Oliver Sykes)

Papercut (with Machine Gun Kelly)

One Step Closer (with Amir Derakh, Ryan Shuck, Jonathan Davis)

A Place For My Head (with Jeremy McKinnon)

Rebellion (with Frank Zummo, Shavo Odadjian, Daron Malakian)

The Catalyst (with Deryck Whibley)

I Miss You (by Blink 182 alone)

What I've Done (with Blink 182)

In The End (with the crowd)

Speech by Talinda Bennington

End of Iridescent

A Light That Never Comes (with Steve Aoki, Bebe Rexha)

Burn It Down (with M. Shadows)

Faint (with M. Shadows, Synyster Gates)

Bleed It Out (with The Messenger verse) (with everyone)