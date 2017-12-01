Posté par Mike69270.
Une décennie de destruction - 27/10 23:45
Five Finger Death Punch va sortir son premier album best-of le 1er décembre, A decade of destruction. Il comprendra deux exclus dont Trouble qui se découvre à la suite ainsi que les détails de la sortie. [plus d'infos]
Five Finger Death Punch
Best-of : A decade of destruction
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
Trouble (exclu)
Gone away (exclu)
Lift me up (Invité Rob Halford)
Wash it all away
Bad company
Under and over it
Wrong side of heaven
House of the rising sun
I apologize
The bleeding
Jekyll and Hyde
Remember everything
Coming down
My nemesis
Battle born
Far from home
