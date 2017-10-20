Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 26/10/2017 à 23:29.
Modéré le 26/10/2017 à 23:29.
Trivium se jète au feu - 26/10 23:29
Trivium a lâché le clip de "Thrown into the fire" extrait de The sin and the sentence. [plus d'infos]
Trivium
LP : The sin and the sentence
Label : Roadrunner
LP : The sin and the sentence
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3116 hits)
The sin and the sentence
Beyond oblivion
Other worlds
The heart from your hate
Betrayer
The wretchedness inside
Endless night
Sever the hand
Beauty in the sorrow
The revanchist
Thrown into the fire
