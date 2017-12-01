Modéré le 23/10/2017 à 20:26.
Le prochain Intervals se dénommera The way forward et sortira le 1er décembre. Trackliste et artwork de l'effort studio sont à la suite, un premier extrait avec "Touch and go" qui ouvre l'album, de même que les dates de leur tournée européenne qui passera par notre Hexagone pour six concerts. [plus d'infos]
LP : The way forward
Date de sortie : 01/12/2017
Impulsively responsible
A different light
By far and away
Belvedere
Rubicon artist
The waterfront
Leave no stone
10/31 London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
11/01 Bristol, UK - The Fleece
11/02 Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's
11/03 Glasgow, UK - Stereo
11/04 Manchester, UK - Rebellion
11/05 Oxford, UK - O2 Academy 2
11/07 Haarlem, NET - Patronaat
11/08 Cologne, GER - Underground
11/09 Hamburg, GER - Logo
11/10 Berlin, GER - Musik & Frieden
11/11 Prague, CZE - Nova Chmelnice
11/12 Bratislava, SLO - Randal
11/13 Budapest, HUN - A38
11/15 Vienna, AUT - The Chelsea
11/16 Ljubljana, SLO - Orto Bar
11/17 Munich, GER - Backstage Club
11/18 Aarau, SWI - Kiff
11/19 Brescia, ITA - Colony Club
11/21 Lyon, FRA - CCO
11/22 Barcelona, SPA - Razzmatazz 3
11/23 Madrid, SPA - Caracol
11/24 Toulouse, FRA - Connection
11/25 Bordeaux, FRA - Iboat
11/26 Nantes, FRA - Ferrailleur
11/27 Paris, FRA - Backstage By The Mill
11/28 Colmar, FRA - Grillen
