Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/10/2017 à 16:10.
Anti-Flag - The people and the gunQuand Anti-Flag fait tomber le mur - 22/10 16:10

Anti-Flag a sorti un nouveau clip pour le morceau "When the wall falls", tiré d'American fall le prochain effort studio prévu pour le 3 novembre. [plus d'infos]

Anti-Flag - American fall
Anti-Flag
LP : American fall
Label : Spinefarm Records Date de sortie : 03/11/2017
American attraction
The criminals
When the wall falls
Trouble follows me
Finish what we started
Liar
Digital blackout
I came. I saw. I believed.
Racists
Throw it away
Casualty





