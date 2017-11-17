Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 18/10/2017 à 22:17.
Modéré le 18/10/2017 à 22:17.
Un dernier Paranoid - 18/10 22:17
"Paranoid" dans sa représentation live ultime par Black Sabbath, c'est dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
Black Sabbath
Live : The end
Label : Eagle Rock Entertainment
Live : The end
Label : Eagle Rock Entertainment
- Eagle Rock Entertainment (35 hits)
Black sabbath
Fairies wear boots
Under the sun / Every day comes and goes
After forever
Into the void
Snowblind
Band intros
War pigs
Behind the wall of sleep
Basically / N.I.B.
Hand of doom
Supernaut / Sabbath bloody sabbath / Megalomania
Rat salad / Drum solo
Iron man
Dirty women
Children of the grave
Paranoid
Fairies wear boots
Under the sun / Every day comes and goes
After forever
Into the void
Snowblind
Band intros
War pigs
Behind the wall of sleep
Basically / N.I.B.
Hand of doom
Supernaut / Sabbath bloody sabbath / Megalomania
Rat salad / Drum solo
Iron man
Dirty women
Children of the grave
Paranoid
The angelic sessions
The wizard
Wicked world
Sweet leaf
Tomorrow's dream
Changes
The wizard
Wicked world
Sweet leaf
Tomorrow's dream
Changes
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires