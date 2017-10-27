Infos précédentes :

Le morceau-titre du prochain All Pigs Must Die se découvre à ce lien Soundcloud. Hostage animal sort le 27 octobre.
All Pigs Must Die - Hostage animal
All Pigs Must Die
LP : Hostage animal
Label : Southern Lord Date de sortie : 27/10/2017
Hostage animal
A caustic vision
Meditation of violence
Slave morality
End without end
Blood wet teeth
Moral purge
Cruelty incarnate
The whip
Heathen reign

