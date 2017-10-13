Infos précédentes :

Posté par Rémiii.
Modéré le 10/10/2017 à 19:15.
Punish Yourself - Pink Panther PartyLe soleil et les os de Punish Yourself - 10/10 19:15

"Blacksunwhitebones" de Punish Yourself s'écoute à la suite. Spin the pig, l'album dont ce titre est issu, sort vendredi. [plus d'infos]

Punish Yourself - Spin the pig
Punish Yourself
LP : Spin the pig
Label : Verycords Date de sortie : 13/10/2017
Pig trouble in little schweina
Lo-cust
Die-s-i-ray
Hog'n'magog
Blacksunwhitebones
Backclash
Spin the pig
There's no end to this
Silver sliver
Spin the pig (Sonic Area remix)





