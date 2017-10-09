[-] Re: Psykup - Ctrl+Alt+Fuck

Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 09/10/2017 à 21:17.
le temps de la reflexionPlus cool que Dieu ? - 09/10 21:17

Mais oui, avec le dernier clip de Psykup pour "Cooler than god" bien sûr !

Psykup - Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Psykup
LP : Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Violent brazilian massage
We will win this war
SSanta ClauSS (write me a letter)
Shampoo the planet
Fuck me 'til the end of times
Cooler than god
The intelligence
Crisis of today
The long ride home (Sunrise)
The long ride home (Sundown)





le 09/10/17 à 21:45 Par Mike69270

Mike69270
Mike69270 - 565 msg
Terrier : À peu près Lyon !

Put***, ils ont piqué l'avatar de Redguiness pour leur clip !

