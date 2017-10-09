Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 09/10/2017 à 21:17.
Modéré le 09/10/2017 à 21:17.
Plus cool que Dieu ? - 09/10 21:17
Mais oui, avec le dernier clip de Psykup pour "Cooler than god" bien sûr ! [plus d'infos]
Psykup
LP : Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
LP : Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Violent brazilian massage
We will win this war
SSanta ClauSS (write me a letter)
Shampoo the planet
Fuck me 'til the end of times
Cooler than god
The intelligence
Crisis of today
The long ride home (Sunrise)
The long ride home (Sundown)
We will win this war
SSanta ClauSS (write me a letter)
Shampoo the planet
Fuck me 'til the end of times
Cooler than god
The intelligence
Crisis of today
The long ride home (Sunrise)
The long ride home (Sundown)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
[-] Re: Psykup - Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Mike69270 - 565 msg
Terrier : À peu près Lyon !
Put***, ils ont piqué l'avatar de Redguiness pour leur clip !