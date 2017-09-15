Posté par Mike69270.
Prophets of KROQ - 01/10 11:29
Les Prophets of Rage ont investi la scène pour la radio américaine de Los Angeles, KROQ. Deux prestations sont ligne avec "How I could just kill a man" de Cypress Hill et aussi "Living on the 110" de leur dernier album éponyme. Pour les anglophiles, il y a aussi une interview du groupe. [plus d'infos]
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
