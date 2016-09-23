Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 01/10/2017 à 11:18.
Modéré le 01/10/2017 à 11:18.
It's all for Airbourne - 01/10 11:18
"It's all for rock n' roll", c'est un morceau de l'album d'Airbourne Breakin' outta hell mais c'est désormais aussi un docu dans les coulisses du groupe australien. Il se mate par là. [plus d'infos]
Airbourne
LP : Breakin' outta hell
Production : Bob Marlette
Mixage : Mike Fraser
Label : Spinefarm Records
LP : Breakin' outta hell
Production : Bob Marlette
Mixage : Mike Fraser
Label : Spinefarm Records
- Spinefarm Records (69 hits)
Breakin' outta hell
Rivalry
Get back up
It's never too loud for me
Thin the blood
I'm going to hell for this
Down on you
Never been rocked like this
When I drink I go crazy
Do me like you do yourself
It's all for rock n' roll
Rivalry
Get back up
It's never too loud for me
Thin the blood
I'm going to hell for this
Down on you
Never been rocked like this
When I drink I go crazy
Do me like you do yourself
It's all for rock n' roll
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires