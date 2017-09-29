Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/09/2017 à 09:21.
Modéré le 27/09/2017 à 09:21.
Tour victorieux pour Propagandhi vendredi - 27/09 09:21
Propagandhi sort son nouvel album, Victory lap, ce vendredi chez Epitaph (The Ghost Inside, Converge, Every Time I Die, Architects, Quicksand, Refused, etc.). Le morceau-titre de ce nouvel album est à la suite ainsi que "Failed imagineer". [plus d'infos]
Propagandhi
LP : Victory lap
Label : Epitaph
LP : Victory lap
Label : Epitaph
- Epitaph (320 hits)
Victory lap
Comply / Resist
Cop just out of frame
When all your fears collide
Letters to a young anus
Lower order (A good laugh)
Failed imagineer
Call before you dig
Nigredo
In flagrante delicto
Tartuffe
Adventures in zoochosis
Wishing
Beyond
Technocracy
Comply / Resist
Cop just out of frame
When all your fears collide
Letters to a young anus
Lower order (A good laugh)
Failed imagineer
Call before you dig
Nigredo
In flagrante delicto
Tartuffe
Adventures in zoochosis
Wishing
Beyond
Technocracy
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires