Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/09/2017 à 19:27.
Prophets of Rage - The party's overHail to the chief en clip - 23/09 19:27

Le morceau de Prophets of Rage, "Hail to the chief", a fait l'objet d'un clip vidéo. Le premier album éponyme du supergroupe est dans les bacs. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Prophets of Rage - Prophets of Rage
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 15/09/2017
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page