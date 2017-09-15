Infos précédentes :
Hail to the chief en clip - 23/09 19:27
Le morceau de Prophets of Rage, "Hail to the chief", a fait l'objet d'un clip vidéo. Le premier album éponyme du supergroupe est dans les bacs. [plus d'infos]
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
