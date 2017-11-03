Posté par Rémiii.
Cannibal Corpse en novembre - 21/09 21:12
C'est le 3 novembre que sortira le nouvel album de Cannibal Corpse, Red before black. Il se pré-commande via Season Of Mist. Le groupe tournera en Europe (surtout en Allemagne) en février avec No Return et Black Dahlia Murder.
Cannibal Corpse
LP : Red before black
Label : Season Of Mist
Only one will die
Red before black
Code of the slashers
Shedding my human skin
Remaimed
Firestorm vengeance
Heads shoveled off
Corpus delicti
Scavenger consuming death
In the midst of ruin
Destroyed without a rrace
Hideous ichor
