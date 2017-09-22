Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 20/09/2017 à 22:15.
WITTR en streaming - 20/09 22:15
Le nouvel album de Wolves In The Throne Room, Thrice woven, s'écoute en intégralité sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]
Wolves in the Throne Room
LP : Thrice woven
Date de sortie : 22/09/2017
Born from the serpent's eye
The old ones are with us
Angrboda
Mother owl, father ocean
Fires roar in the palace of the moon
