Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 20/09/2017 à 22:05.
The Black Dahlia Murder envoie Matriarch - 20/09 22:05
The Black Dahlia Murder diffuse "Matriarch" sur son Bandcamp. Un nouvel extrait de son prochain album, Nightbringers.
[ Matriarch: Bandcamp ] [plus d'infos]
The Black Dahlia Murder
LP : Nightbringers
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (90 hits)
Widowmaker
Of god and serpent, of spectre and snake
Matriarch
Nightbringers
Jars
Kings of the nightworld
Catacomb hecatomb
As good as dead
The lonely deceased
