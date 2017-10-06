Infos précédentes :

The Black Dahlia Murder diffuse "Matriarch" sur son Bandcamp. Un nouvel extrait de son prochain album, Nightbringers.
The Black Dahlia Murder - Nightbringers
The Black Dahlia Murder
LP : Nightbringers
Label : Metal Blade Date de sortie : 06/10/2017
Widowmaker
Of god and serpent, of spectre and snake
Matriarch
Nightbringers
Jars
Kings of the nightworld
Catacomb hecatomb
As good as dead
The lonely deceased

