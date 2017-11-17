Posté par Mike69270.
"Speed of light" d'Iron Maiden en vidéo live est à la suite. Cette captation est extraite du prochain DVD/Blu-ray des anglais prévu pour le 17 novembre via BMG et intitulé The book of souls: live chapter. [plus d'infos]
Iron Maiden
DVD musical : The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter
Label : BMG
- bmg.com: Site Officiel (10 hits)
If eternity should fail (live à Sydney, Australie)
Speed of light (live à Cape Town, Afrique du Sud)
Wrathchild (live à Dublin, Irelande)
Children of the damned (live à Montreal, Canada)
Death or glory (live à Wroclaw, Pologne)
The red and the black (live à Tokyo, Japon)
The trooper (live à San Salvador, Salvador)
Powerslave (live à Trieste, Italie)
The great unknown (live à Newcastle, UK)
The book of souls (live à Donington, UK)
Fear of the dark (live à Fortaleza, Brésil)
Iron maiden (live à Buenos Aires, Argentine)
Number of the beast (live au Wacken, Allemagne)
Blood brothers (live à Donington, UK)
Wasted years (live à Rio de Janeiro, Brésil)
