If eternity should fail (live à Sydney, Australie)

Speed of light (live à Cape Town, Afrique du Sud)

Wrathchild (live à Dublin, Irelande)

Children of the damned (live à Montreal, Canada)

Death or glory (live à Wroclaw, Pologne)

The red and the black (live à Tokyo, Japon)

The trooper (live à San Salvador, Salvador)

Powerslave (live à Trieste, Italie)

The great unknown (live à Newcastle, UK)

The book of souls (live à Donington, UK)

Fear of the dark (live à Fortaleza, Brésil)

Iron maiden (live à Buenos Aires, Argentine)

Number of the beast (live au Wacken, Allemagne)

Blood brothers (live à Donington, UK)

Wasted years (live à Rio de Janeiro, Brésil)