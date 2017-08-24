Metal Anthem:



Ghost - "Square Hammer" (winner)



Other nominees:



Battle Beast - "Bastard Son Of Odin"

Evocation - "Survival Of The Sickest"

God Dethroned - "On The Wrong Side Of The Wire"

Hammerfall - "Hammer High"

In Flames - "The End"

Kreator - "Gods Of Violence"

Mastodon - "Show Yourself"

Sabaton - "Sparta"

Testament - "Brotherhood Of The Snake"



Up & Coming:



Night Demon (winner)



Other nominees:



Amaranthe

Attila

Carach Angren

Devilment

Downfall Of Gaia

Gloryhammer

Gold

Orden Ogan

Twilight Force



Best Debut:



Dool - "Here Now, There Then" (winner)



Other nominees:



Forever Still - "Tied Down"

As Lions - "Selfish Age"

Gone Is Gone - "Echolocation"

Invidia - "As The Sun Sleeps"

Memoriam - "For The Fallen"

The Doomsday Kingdom - "The Doomsday Kingdom"

The Raven Age - "Darkness Will Rise"

The Unity - "Unity"

Zeal & Ardor - "Devil Is Fine"



Best German:



Sodom (winner)



Other nominees:



Accept

Grave Digger

Helloween

Heaven Shall Burn

In Extremo

Kissin' Dynamite

Mantar

Saltatio Mortis

Scorpions



Best Album:



Heaven Shall Burn - "Wanderer" (winner)



Other nominees:



Blues Pills - "Lady In Gold"

God Dethroned - "The World Ablaze"

Gojira - "Magma"

Kreator - "Gods Of Violence"

Mastodon - "Emperor Of Sand"

Meshuggah - "The Violent Sleep Of Reason"

Metallica - "Hardwired. To Self-Destruct"

Sodom - "Decision Day"

Stone Sour - "Hydrograd"



Legend:



Mark "Barney" Greenway (Napalm Death) (winner)



Other nominees:



Alice Cooper

James Hetfield (Metallica)

Joey de Maio (Manowar)

King Diamond

Ozzy Osbourne

Ritchie Blackmore (Rainbow)

Rob Halford (Judas Priest)

Scott Ian (Anthrax)

Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath)



Best International Band:



Metallica (winner)



Other nominees:



Arch Enemy

Behemoth

Five Finger Death Punch

Ghost

Manowar

Memoriam

Meshuggah

Stone Sour

System Of A Down



Best Live-Band:



In Extremo (winner)



Other nominees:



Accept

Amon Amarth

Ghost

Iron Maiden

Korn

Max & Iggor Cavalera

Powerwolf

Rammstein

Sabaton



God Of Riffs:



Gus G. (Firewind) (winner)



Other nominees:



Esa Holopainen (Amorphis)

Maik Weichert (Heaven Shall Burn)

Michael Weikath (Helloween)

Oscar Dronjak (Hammerfall)

Peter Tägtgren (Pain, etc.)

Rudolf Schenker (Scorpions)

Scott Ian (Anthrax)

Wolf Hoffmann (Accept)

Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, etc.)