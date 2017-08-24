Infos précédentes :
Modéré le 17/09/2017 à 22:50.
La quinzième cérémonie des Metal Hammer Awards alleamands s'est déroulée vendredi dernier. Parmi les gagnants, on trouve Heaven Shall Burn dans la catégorie meilleur album avec Wanderer ou encore MetallicA dans la catégorie meilleur groupe international. [plus d'infos]
Metal Anthem:
Ghost - "Square Hammer" (winner)
Other nominees:
Battle Beast - "Bastard Son Of Odin"
Evocation - "Survival Of The Sickest"
God Dethroned - "On The Wrong Side Of The Wire"
Hammerfall - "Hammer High"
In Flames - "The End"
Kreator - "Gods Of Violence"
Mastodon - "Show Yourself"
Sabaton - "Sparta"
Testament - "Brotherhood Of The Snake"
Up & Coming:
Night Demon (winner)
Other nominees:
Amaranthe
Attila
Carach Angren
Devilment
Downfall Of Gaia
Gloryhammer
Gold
Orden Ogan
Twilight Force
Best Debut:
Dool - "Here Now, There Then" (winner)
Other nominees:
Forever Still - "Tied Down"
As Lions - "Selfish Age"
Gone Is Gone - "Echolocation"
Invidia - "As The Sun Sleeps"
Memoriam - "For The Fallen"
The Doomsday Kingdom - "The Doomsday Kingdom"
The Raven Age - "Darkness Will Rise"
The Unity - "Unity"
Zeal & Ardor - "Devil Is Fine"
Best German:
Sodom (winner)
Other nominees:
Accept
Grave Digger
Helloween
Heaven Shall Burn
In Extremo
Kissin' Dynamite
Mantar
Saltatio Mortis
Scorpions
Best Album:
Heaven Shall Burn - "Wanderer" (winner)
Other nominees:
Blues Pills - "Lady In Gold"
God Dethroned - "The World Ablaze"
Gojira - "Magma"
Kreator - "Gods Of Violence"
Mastodon - "Emperor Of Sand"
Meshuggah - "The Violent Sleep Of Reason"
Metallica - "Hardwired. To Self-Destruct"
Sodom - "Decision Day"
Stone Sour - "Hydrograd"
Legend:
Mark "Barney" Greenway (Napalm Death) (winner)
Other nominees:
Alice Cooper
James Hetfield (Metallica)
Joey de Maio (Manowar)
King Diamond
Ozzy Osbourne
Ritchie Blackmore (Rainbow)
Rob Halford (Judas Priest)
Scott Ian (Anthrax)
Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath)
Best International Band:
Metallica (winner)
Other nominees:
Arch Enemy
Behemoth
Five Finger Death Punch
Ghost
Manowar
Memoriam
Meshuggah
Stone Sour
System Of A Down
Best Live-Band:
In Extremo (winner)
Other nominees:
Accept
Amon Amarth
Ghost
Iron Maiden
Korn
Max & Iggor Cavalera
Powerwolf
Rammstein
Sabaton
God Of Riffs:
Gus G. (Firewind) (winner)
Other nominees:
Esa Holopainen (Amorphis)
Maik Weichert (Heaven Shall Burn)
Michael Weikath (Helloween)
Oscar Dronjak (Hammerfall)
Peter Tägtgren (Pain, etc.)
Rudolf Schenker (Scorpions)
Scott Ian (Anthrax)
Wolf Hoffmann (Accept)
Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, etc.)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.