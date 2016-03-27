Modéré le 16/09/2017 à 09:20.
This Is French Industrial Vol. 1 est une compil' qui réunit des groupes français d'indus (d'où ce nom !), c'est dispo dés aujourd'hui. Parmi les 12 groupes, on trouve Porn, Shaârghot, Horskh, An Erotic End Of Times... [plus d'infos]
This Is French Industrial Vol. 1 :
01. PORN - 'Sunset Of Cruelty'...
02. Shaârghot - 'Sandstorm Calling'
03. Heartlay - 'Thrown'
04. Syndro-syS - 'Weak Army'
05. HORSKH - 'Strayed Away'
06. Crytek - 'Synthetic Skin Party'
07. Machinalis Tarantulae - 'They Said'
08. Obszön Geschöpf - 'Rue Morgue Creature'
09. An Erotic End Of Times - 'No Rights'
10. Skinsitive - 'Long Teeth, Small Tricks'
11. Freak Injection - 'Freak Is Fashion'
12. The Living Paradox - 'Our Existence'
