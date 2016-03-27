This Is French Industrial Vol. 1 est une compil' qui réunit des groupes français d'indus (d'où ce nom !), c'est dispo dés aujourd'hui. Parmi les 12 groupes, on trouve Porn , Shaârghot , Horskh , An Erotic End Of Times ... [ plus d'infos ]

This Is French Industrial Vol. 1 :



01. PORN - 'Sunset Of Cruelty'...

02. Shaârghot - 'Sandstorm Calling'

03. Heartlay - 'Thrown'

04. Syndro-syS - 'Weak Army'

05. HORSKH - 'Strayed Away'

06. Crytek - 'Synthetic Skin Party'

07. Machinalis Tarantulae - 'They Said'

08. Obszön Geschöpf - 'Rue Morgue Creature'

09. An Erotic End Of Times - 'No Rights'

10. Skinsitive - 'Long Teeth, Small Tricks'

11. Freak Injection - 'Freak Is Fashion'

12. The Living Paradox - 'Our Existence'