Les Prophets chez Jimmy - 13/09 22:35
Les Prophets of Rage étaient donc sur le plateau du Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon il y a deux jours. Le groupe a interprété son titre "Living on the 110". Le premier album sort vendredi. [plus d'infos]
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
- Caroline International: SIte officiel (22 hits)
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
