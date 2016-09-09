Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 11/09/2017 à 19:12.
Modéré le 11/09/2017 à 19:12.
Norma Jean clippe la planète - 11/09 19:12
Norma Jean a dévoilé un nouveau clip réalisé en support du morceau "I. The planet" qui est tiré de Polar similar. [plus d'infos]
Norma Jean
LP : Polar similar
Production : Josh Barber
Mixage : Jeremy Griffith
Label : Solid State Records
LP : Polar similar
Production : Josh Barber
Mixage : Jeremy Griffith
Label : Solid State Records
- Solid State Records (73 hits)
I. The planet
Everyone talking over everyone else
Forever hurtling towards Andromeda
1,000,000 watts
II. The people
Death is a living partner
Synthetic sun
Reaction
III. The nebula
The close and discontent
An ocean of war
A thousand years a minute
IV. The nexus
Everyone talking over everyone else
Forever hurtling towards Andromeda
1,000,000 watts
II. The people
Death is a living partner
Synthetic sun
Reaction
III. The nebula
The close and discontent
An ocean of war
A thousand years a minute
IV. The nexus
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires