Wolves in the Throne Room - Celestial lineageWITTR et le père océan - 11/09 18:51

Wolves In The Throne Room a dévoilé "Mother owl, father ocean", morceau présent sur Thrice woven leur prochain album.
[us] Mother owl, father ocean: Soundlcoud External ] [plus d'infos]

Wolves in the Throne Room - Thrice woven
Wolves in the Throne Room
LP : Thrice woven
Date de sortie : 22/09/2017
Born from the serpent's eye
The old ones are with us
Angrboda
Mother owl, father ocean
Fires roar in the palace of the moon

