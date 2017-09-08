Infos précédentes :

Stray From The PathOnly streaming is real - 09/09 18:33

Le nouvel album de Stray From The Path, Only death is real, est en écoute intégrale ici. [plus d'infos]

Stray From The Path - Only death is real
Stray From The Path
EP : Only death is real
Label : Sumerian Records Date de sortie : 08/09/2017
The opening move
Loudest in the room
Goodnight alt-right
Let's make a deal
They always take the guru
Plead the fifth
Strange fiction (Invité Keith Buckley)
All day & a night (Invité Bryan Garris)
The house always wins (feat. Vinnie Paz)
Only death is real





