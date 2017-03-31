Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 08/09/2017 à 21:21.
Modéré le 08/09/2017 à 21:21.
Psykup bientôt plus cool que dieu - 08/09 21:21
"Cooler than god" de Psykup va avoir droit à un clip. Pour patienter, en voici un court teaser. [plus d'infos]
Psykup
LP : Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
LP : Ctrl+Alt+Fuck
Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Violent brazilian massage
We will win this war
SSanta ClauSS (write me a letter)
Shampoo the planet
Fuck me 'til the end of times
Cooler than god
The intelligence
Crisis of today
The long ride home (Sunrise)
The long ride home (Sundown)
We will win this war
SSanta ClauSS (write me a letter)
Shampoo the planet
Fuck me 'til the end of times
Cooler than god
The intelligence
Crisis of today
The long ride home (Sunrise)
The long ride home (Sundown)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires