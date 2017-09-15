Infos précédentes :
- Les Prophets chez Jimmy le 11.11
- On est plus fort en nombres pour les Prophètes
- Les Prophets se radicalisent sous nos yeux
- Un nouveau titre pour Prophets Of Rage
- Prophets of Rage lance leur nouveau clip
- Des artistes poussent la chansonnette pour Aerosmith
- Des live du Werchter
- Le Rock am Ring, c'était ce weekend...
- Serj rejoint les Prophets of Rage
- Tous les détails des Prophets of Rage
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 07/09/2017 à 21:58.
Modéré le 07/09/2017 à 21:58.
Les Prophets chez Jimmy le 11.11 - 07/09 21:58
C'est le 11 novembre que les Prophets of Rage investiront le plateau télé du Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon pour jouer en live. [plus d'infos]
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
- Caroline International: SIte officiel (22 hits)
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires