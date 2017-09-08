Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 04/09/2017 à 22:03.
Modéré le 04/09/2017 à 22:03.
Blackbird live - 04/09 22:03
Alter Bridge nous fait découvrir son futur album live Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities avec la version enregistrée en public de "Blackbird". [plus d'infos]
Alter Bridge
Live : Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities
Label : Napalm Records
Live : Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities
Label : Napalm Records
- Napalm Records (93 hits)
CD 1
The writing on the wall
Come to life
Addicted to pain
Ghost of days gone by
Cry of achilles
The other side
Farther than the sun
Ties that blind
Water rising
Crows on a wire
Watch over you
(solo acoustique)
The writing on the wall
Come to life
Addicted to pain
Ghost of days gone by
Cry of achilles
The other side
Farther than the sun
Ties that blind
Water rising
Crows on a wire
Watch over you
(solo acoustique)
CD 2
Isolation
Blackbird
Metalingus
Open your eyes
Show me a leader
Rise today
Poison in your veins
My champion
Isolation
Blackbird
Metalingus
Open your eyes
Show me a leader
Rise today
Poison in your veins
My champion
CD 3
Breathe
Cruel sun
Solace
New way to live
The damage done
We don't care at all
Zero
Home
Never borne to follow
Never say die (Outright)
Symphony of agony (The last of our kind)
Breathe
Cruel sun
Solace
New way to live
The damage done
We don't care at all
Zero
Home
Never borne to follow
Never say die (Outright)
Symphony of agony (The last of our kind)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires