Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 04/09/2017 à 21:38.
Prophets of Rage - The party's overOn est plus fort en nombres pour les Prophètes - 04/09 21:38

"Strength in numbers" est le nouveau single dévoilé par les Prophets of Rage. Leur premier album éponyme sort dans un plus d'une semaine.
[us] Strength in numbers External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Prophets of Rage - Prophets of Rage
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 15/09/2017
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page