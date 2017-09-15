Infos précédentes :
"Strength in numbers" est le nouveau single dévoilé par les Prophets of Rage. Leur premier album éponyme sort dans un plus d'une semaine.
"Strength in numbers" est le nouveau single dévoilé par les Prophets of Rage. Leur premier album éponyme sort dans un plus d'une semaine.
Prophets of Rage
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
LP : Prophets of Rage
Label : Caroline International
Radical eyes
Unfuck the world
Legalize me
Living on the 110
The counteroffensive
Hail to the chief
Take me higher
Strength in numbers
Fired a shot
Who owns who
Hands up
Smashit
