La vision caustique des porcs - 01/09 22:35
All Pigs Must Die a dévoilé un premier morceau de son futur album, Hostage animal, avec "Caustic vision". [plus d'infos]
Hostage animal
A caustic vision
Meditation of violence
Slave morality
End without end
Blood wet teeth
Moral purge
Cruelty incarnate
The whip
Heathen reign
