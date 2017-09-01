[-] Re: Papertank - Playground

Infos précédentes :

Le premier album de Papertank Playground, est en écoute sur YouTube. [plus d'infos]

Papertank - Playground
Papertank
LP : Playground
Label : Division Records Date de sortie : 05/05/2017
Intro
Waiting for
Little gun
Banshee
The flower & the earth
God bless you, wicked
Cold war circus
Run away
Virus
Weather guy



























































le 01/09/17 à 10:13 Par Remiii

Et c'est bon, cette affaire-là !
--
"Dans le fond, je pige toujours pas comment ils font mais j'ai une piste" - Singe Des Rues (A bout de nerfs - 2013)

  le 01/09/17 à 10:16 Par Mike69270

    Ils ont bon goût chez Division Records !

