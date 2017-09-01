[-] Re: Papertank - Playground

Posté par Mike69270.
Le premier album de Papertank Playground, est en écoute sur YouTube. [plus d'infos]
Papertank
LP : Playground
Label : Division Records
Intro
Waiting for
Little gun
Banshee
The flower & the earth
God bless you, wicked
Cold war circus
Run away
Virus
Weather guy
Remiii - 2987 msg
Terrier : Là-bas.
Et c'est bon, cette affaire-là !
--
"Dans le fond, je pige toujours pas comment ils font mais j'ai une piste" - Singe Des Rues (A bout de nerfs - 2013)
Mike69270 - 558 msg
Terrier : À peu près Lyon !
Ils ont bon goût chez Division Records !