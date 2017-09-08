Infos précédentes :
"Black & blue" est le nouveau morceau présenté par Being As An Ocean et qui sera présent sur le prochain album du combo, Waiting for morning to come. [plus d'infos]
Being As An Ocean
LP : Waiting for morning to come
Date de sortie : 08/09/2017
Pink & red
Black & blue
Floating through darkness, they seemed to
Glow
And fade away when morning came
OK
As though each of my problems would slip away
Dissolve
Thorns
EB thaT srewoP ehT
Suddenly, I was alone
Blacktop
I saw before me, a bright red light, And silently I stood
Waiting for morning to come
