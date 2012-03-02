Modéré le 31/08/2017 à 12:06.
Alcest fera la première partie d'Anathema sur une grosse tournée européenne qui s'étalera du 22 septembre au 18 novembre. Toutes les dates sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]
22.09. Glasgow (UK) - Garage
23.09. Belfast (UK) - Limelight
24.09. Dublin (Ireland) - Academy
26.09. Manchester (UK) - Ritz
27.09. Sheffield (UK) - Plug
28.09. Bristol (UK) - Marble Factory
29.09. Exeter (UK) - Phoenix
30.09. London (UK) - Shepherds Bush Empire
02.10. Reims (France) - La Cartonnerie
03.10. Rennes (France) - L' Etage
04.10. Paris (France) - Le Bataclan
05.10. Lille (France) - L' Aéronef
06.10. Tilburg (The Netherlands) - 013
07.10. Strasbourg (France) - La Laiterie
08.10. La Rochelle (France) - La Sirène
10.10. Bordeaux (France) - Rock School Barbey
11.10. Toulouse (France) - Le Metronum
12.10. Madrid (Spain) - La Riviera
13.10. Barcelona (Spain) - Apolo
14.10. Nimes (France) - Paloma
15.10. Lyon (France) - Le Radiant
16.10. Milan (Italy) - Alcatraz
18.10. Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7
19.10. Stuttgart (Germany) - LKA Longhorn
20.10. Munich (Germany) - Backstage Werk
21.10. Vienna (Austria) - Simm City
22.10. Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Kino Šiška
23.10. Belgrade (Serbia) - Dom Omladine
24.10. Bucharest (Romania) - Arenele Romane
25.10. Sofia (Bulgaria) - Orpheus Studio
27.10. Budapest (Hungary) - Dürer Kert
28.10. Prague (Czech Republic) - Lucerna Music Bar
29.10. Frankfurt (Germany) - Batschkapp
31.10. Berlin (Germany) - Astra
01.11. Hamburg (Germany) - Uebel & Gefährlich
02.11. Copenhagen (Denmark) - Amager Bio
03.11. Malmö (Sweden) - Kulturbolaget
05.11. Oslo (Norway) - Rockefeller
06.11. Stockholm (Sweden) - Kägelbanan
08.11. Tampere (Finland) - Klubi
09.11. Helsinki (Finland) - The Circus
10.11. Tallinn (Estonia) - Rock Café
11.11. Riga (Latvia) - Melna Piektdiena
12.11. Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja
13.11. Gdansk (Poland) - Stary Manez
14.11. Poznan (Poland) - MTP2
15.11. Erfurt (Germany) - HSD
16.11. Cologne (Germany) - Live Music Hall
17.11. Antwerp (Belgium) - Trix
18.11. Luxembourg (Luxembourg) - Kulturfabrik
