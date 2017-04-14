Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 31/08/2017 à 12:01.
Corroded - Defcon zero

"A note to me" de Corroded, qui apparaît sur Defcon zero, a fait l'objet d'un enregistrement acoustique. [plus d'infos]

Corroded - Defcon zero
Corroded
LP : Defcon zero
Date de sortie : 14/04/2017
Carry me my bones
Gun and a bullet
Retract and disconnect
Fall of a nation
Vessels of hate
Day of judgement
A note to me
Burn it to the ground
DRF
Feel fine
Rust and nail





