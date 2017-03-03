Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 29/08/2017 à 00:49.
Modéré le 29/08/2017 à 00:49.
Tu es ma femme chante Danko - 29/08 00:49
Danko Jones a sorti un nouveau single tiré de Wild cat avec "You are my woman". [plus d'infos]
Danko Jones
LP : Wild cat
Label : AFM Records
LP : Wild cat
Label : AFM Records
I gotta rock
My little rock n roll
Going out tonight
You are my woman
Do this every night
Let's start dancing
Wild cat
She likes it
Success in bed
Diamond lady
Revolution (But then we make love)
