Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.Entretien avec Steven Wilson - 27/08 11:56

SI tu es anglophile, un entretien de 43 minutes avec Steven Wilson est disponible sur le web. Son nouvel album To the bone est sorti vendredi 18 août. [plus d'infos]

Steven Wilson - To the bone
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 18/08/2017
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn





