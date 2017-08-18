Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/08/2017 à 11:56.
Modéré le 27/08/2017 à 11:56.
Entretien avec Steven Wilson - 27/08 11:56
SI tu es anglophile, un entretien de 43 minutes avec Steven Wilson est disponible sur le web. Son nouvel album To the bone est sorti vendredi 18 août. [plus d'infos]
Steven Wilson
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
LP : To the bone
Label : Caroline International
- Caroline International: SIte officiel (18 hits)
To the bone
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
Nowhere now
Pariah
The same asylum as before
Refuge
Permanating
Blank tapes
People who eats darkness
Song of I
Detonation
Song of unborn
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires