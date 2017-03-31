Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 24/08/2017 à 23:44.
Modéré le 24/08/2017 à 23:44.
Clip droit devant pour Mastodon - 24/08 23:44
Mastodon sortira le clip de "Steambreather" demain ! La chronique d'Emperor of sand est toujours dispo dans le Mag #28. [plus d'infos]
Mastodon
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records
Sultan's curse
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god
