Liam Gallagher (ex-Oasis, ex-Beady Eye) a interprété "For what it's worth" live en studio. C'est évidemment sur le Tube dès à présent. [plus d'infos]
Liam Gallagher
LP : As you were
Label : Warner Music Group
LP : As you were
Label : Warner Music Group
Wall of glass
Bold
Greedy soul
Paper crown
For what it's worth
When I'm in need
You better run
I get by
Chinatown
Come back to me
Universal gleam
I've all I need
Doesn't have to be that way
All my people / All mankind
I never wanna be like you
