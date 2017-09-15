Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/08/2017 à 21:45.
Le ciel est un voisin des Foo - 23/08 21:45
Les Foo Fighters ont lâché un clip pour un nouveau morceau extrait de Concrete and gold, leur prochain album. "The sky is a neighborhood" se découvre à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Foo Fighters
LP : Concrete and gold
Label : RCA Records
- RCA Records (24 hits)
T-shirt
Run
Make it right
Sky is a neighborhood
La dee da"
Dirty water
Arrows
Happy ever after (Zero hour)
Sunday rain
The line
Concrete and gold
